How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies aim to break 4-game skid, take on the Royals

Kansas City Royals (10-19, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-15, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -140, Royals +119; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to stop their four-game slide when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Colorado has an 11-5 record at home and a 16-15 record overall. The Rockies are 8-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 10-19 overall and 6-9 at home. The Royals have a 5-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .297 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 5-for-29 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .314 batting average to rank fourth on the Royals, and has two doubles, a triple and a home run. Edward Olivares is 8-for-16 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Royals: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

