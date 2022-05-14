How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Royals play the Rockies after Dozier's 5-hit game

Kansas City Royals (11-19, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-16, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-3, 6.47 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -160, Royals +139; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies after Hunter Dozier had five hits against the Rockies on Friday.

Colorado has a 16-16 record overall and an 11-6 record in home games. The Rockies have the top team batting average in the NL at .259.

Kansas City is 11-19 overall and 6-9 in home games. The Royals are 2-5 in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with nine home runs while slugging .610. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has eight doubles and five home runs for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 8-for-41 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .245 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Royals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)