MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies take on the Royals with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (11-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-16, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -136, Royals +116; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado has a 17-16 record overall and a 12-6 record in home games. The Rockies have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .414.

Kansas City is 11-20 overall and 6-9 in home games. The Royals have gone 6-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .283 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-33 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has two doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Royals. Hunter Dozier is 13-for-34 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Royals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)