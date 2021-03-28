Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals on March 28, 2021 Live Online

On Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals

In Colorado, the game is streaming on on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

If you are a Royals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

In the Kanas City area, during the regular season you can watch on Bally Sports Kansas City, which is available with a a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Royals games all season long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option