Spring Training 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels on March 25 Live Online

On Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: Fox Sports West

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

If you are a Colorado fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

