MLB Opening Day 2021 TV: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1, 2021 Live Online

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Tigers and Indians games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month att.com/tv

Rockies vs. Dodgers Preview

Projected Lineup