MLB Opening Day 2021 TV: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Tigers and Indians games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
Live TV Streaming Option
Rockies vs. Dodgers Preview
Projected Lineup
Colorado Rockies
- Raimel Tapia, LF
- Garrett Hampson, CF
- Trevor Story, SS
- Charlie Blackmon, RF
- C.J. Cron, 1B
- Ryan McMahon, 2B
- Josh Fuentes, 3B
- Elias Díaz, C
- Germán Márquez, P
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Mookie Betts, RF
- Corey Seager, SS
- Justin Turner, 3B
- Cody Bellinger, CF
- Max Muncy, 1B
- AJ Pollock, LF
- Gavin Lux, 2B
- Austin Barnes, C
- Clayton Kershaw, P