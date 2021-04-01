 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB Opening Day 2021 TV: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Tigers and Indians games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Rockies vs. Dodgers Preview

Projected Lineup

Colorado Rockies

  1. Raimel Tapia, LF
  2. Garrett Hampson, CF
  3. Trevor Story, SS
  4. Charlie Blackmon, RF
  5. C.J. Cron, 1B
  6. Ryan McMahon, 2B
  7. Josh Fuentes, 3B
  8. Elias Díaz, C
  9. Germán Márquez, P

Los Angeles Dodgers

  1. Mookie Betts, RF
  2. Corey Seager, SS
  3. Justin Turner, 3B
  4. Cody Bellinger, CF
  5. Max Muncy, 1B
  6. AJ Pollock, LF
  7. Gavin Lux, 2B
  8. Austin Barnes, C
  9. Clayton Kershaw, P
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy