How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on April 2, 2021 Live Online
On Friday, April 2, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
- When: Friday, April 2, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Dodgers and Rockies games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Live TV Streaming Option
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Preview (4/2/21)
Los Angeles Dodgers (0-1, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-0, first in the NL West)
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday.
The Rockies went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Colorado batted .257 as a team last season and hit 63 total home runs.
The Dodgers went 27-13 in division play in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring).
Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow).