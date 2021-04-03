How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Rockies and Dodgers games on your local RSN all year long.

Nationally, the game will be available on Fox Sports 1, but will be blacked out in the Los Angeles and Denver areas.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option