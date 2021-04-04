How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on April 4, 2021 Live Online: Live Stream, Channels, TV

On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Rockies and Dodgers games on your local RSN all year long.

The Dodgers have taken two of the first three games from the Rockies. They will look to take the series with Julio Urias on the mound, with Austin Gomber pitching for the Rockies.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game. The Dodgers went 27-13 in division games in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 118 total home runs last season.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option