How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-0, 3.23 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (6-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +154, Dodgers -179; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Max Muncy and the Dodgers will take on the Rockies Sunday.

The Rockies are 31-19 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .392 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .473 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Dodgers are 28-21 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .425 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a slugging percentage of .579.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-2. Walker Buehler recorded his 10th victory and Muncy went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI for Los Angeles. Kyle Freeland registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

AT&T TV
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

