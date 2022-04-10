How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies and Dodgers play with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-1)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -180, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 48-33 record in home games last season. The Rockies averaged three extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 48-33 in road games last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)