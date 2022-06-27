How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 27, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies try to keep home win streak alive, host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-26, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-42, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (8-0, 3.00 ERA, .96 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Rockies +174; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colorado is 19-19 at home and 31-42 overall. The Rockies have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Los Angeles has a 25-14 record on the road and a 45-26 record overall. The Dodgers have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .331.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 16 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .295 for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .288 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Zach McKinstry: day-to-day (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)