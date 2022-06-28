How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-27, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-42, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 2.00 ERA, .91 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -222, Rockies +184; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Colorado is 20-19 in home games and 32-42 overall. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .400.

Los Angeles is 25-15 in road games and 45-27 overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .423.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 17 home runs, 19 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .294 for the Rockies. Connor Joe is 11-for-29 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Will Smith has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 17-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: day-to-day (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)