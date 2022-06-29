MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Blackmon leads Rockies against the Dodgers following 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-28, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-42, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (5-6, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (4-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -198, Rockies +168; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Charlie Blackmon’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Colorado has a 33-42 record overall and a 21-19 record at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 45-28 record overall and a 25-16 record in road games. The Dodgers rank fifth in the NL with 89 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Rockies are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 RBI for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 8-for-23 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

Dodgers: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)