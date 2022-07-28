How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on July 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Dodgers visit the Rockies to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (65-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-54, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -213, Rockies +176; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a four-game series.

Colorado is 45-54 overall and 29-24 at home. The Rockies have a 29-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 30-17 record in road games and a 65-32 record overall. The Dodgers rank sixth in the majors with 126 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams play Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Dodgers are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 45 extra base hits (21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-39 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts is third on the Dodgers with 41 extra base hits (18 doubles and 23 home runs). Freddie Freeman is 13-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)