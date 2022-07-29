How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rodgers leads Rockies against the Dodgers following 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (66-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-55, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-6, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -226, Rockies +186; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Brendan Rodgers’ four-hit game on Thursday.

Colorado has a 45-55 record overall and a 29-25 record in home games. The Rockies have gone 29-16 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 31-17 record in road games and a 66-32 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .440.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Rodgers is 17-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 18 doubles, 23 home runs and 52 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .275 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (leg), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)