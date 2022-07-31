MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Dodgers play the Rockies with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-33, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-56, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (11-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-8, 5.25 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -185, Rockies +157; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 30-26 record at home and a 46-56 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 67-33 record overall and a 32-18 record on the road. The Dodgers are 49-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 18-for-41 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Trea Turner has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 74 RBI while hitting .310 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-43 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (leg), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)