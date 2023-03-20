How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Game Live Online on March 20, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

The Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Below is also a quick background of today's game.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers March 20, 2023

It will be the first time the Rockies go up against the Dodgers in this Spring Training season. The Rockies are ranked 2nd to last in the current Cactus League rankings, having lost 14 of their 23 games in Arizona in the last month. The Dodgers, on the other hand, are ranked 1st with 12 wins but lost their last game.

The game will be played at Salt River Fields in Arizona with great weather conditions of 71º, partly cloudy skies. Umpires have not been announced.