How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training on March 15, 2021 Live Online No Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA.  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

If you are a fan that lives away from Colorado and Los Angeles, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans.

