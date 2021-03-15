How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training on March 15, 2021 Live Online No Cable

On Monday, March 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

If you are a fan that lives away from Colorado and Los Angeles, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option