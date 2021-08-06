 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-9, 3.05 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (9-8, 3.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -156, Marlins +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Miami will square off on Friday.

The Rockies are 35-21 on their home turf. Colorado is averaging 4.2 RBI per game this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Marlins have gone 20-35 away from home. Miami has slugged .372 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .474.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-4. Trevor Rogers secured his seventh victory and Jazz Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Miami. Chi Chi Gonzalez took his fourth loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

