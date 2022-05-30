How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies host the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (19-26, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-26, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -160, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Miami Marlins to open a three-game series.

Colorado is 21-26 overall and 14-11 in home games. The Rockies have a 13-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Miami has a 19-26 record overall and a 9-14 record on the road. The Marlins have a 6-14 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 11-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 18 extra base hits (seven doubles and 11 home runs). Miguel Rojas is 9-for-25 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .265 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .231 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Marlins: Brian Anderson: day-to-day (back), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)