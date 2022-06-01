MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies play the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (19-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-26, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -125, Marlins +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Colorado has a 15-11 record in home games and a 22-26 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .265, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Miami has a 9-15 record in road games and a 19-27 record overall. The Marlins have a 15-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 10 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Rockies. Brian Serven is 5-for-18 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .215 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 13-for-34 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Marlins: Joey Wendle: day-to-day (hamstring), Brian Anderson: day-to-day (back), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)