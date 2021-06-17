MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Without Cable on June 17, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 1.52 ERA, .72 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (4-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +141, Brewers -160; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Freddy Peralta. Peralta threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Rockies are 23-14 in home games in 2020. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .245 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .324.

The Brewers are 18-12 on the road. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .318.

Live TV Streaming Option