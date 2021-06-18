MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.13 ERA, .84 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +166, Brewers -191; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Rockies are 24-14 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .326.

The Brewers have gone 18-13 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .208 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .315.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-3. German Marquez earned his fifth victory and C.J. Cron went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Colorado. Brandon Woodruff registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

