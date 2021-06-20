How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-3, 5.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +115, Brewers -134; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Raimel Tapia is riding a 16-game hitting streak as Colorado readies to play Milwaukee.

The Rockies are 25-15 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .331.

The Brewers have gone 19-14 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .210 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .310.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-5. Trevor Richards secured his second victory and Willy Adames went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI for Milwaukee. Tyler Kinley registered his first loss for Colorado.

