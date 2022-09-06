How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies meet in game 2 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (71-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-79, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-8, 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -193, Rockies +163; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies leading the series 1-0.

Colorado has a 36-33 record at home and a 57-79 record overall. The Rockies have a 25-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee is 71-63 overall and 36-37 on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias has a .300 batting average to rank 11th on the Rockies, and has 30 doubles and three home runs. C.J. Cron is 12-for-39 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 22 doubles and 28 home runs while hitting .231 for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 11-for-32 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .200 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Brewers: Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)