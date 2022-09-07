 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies and Brewers meet to decide series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (71-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-79, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -139, Rockies +118; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Colorado is 58-79 overall and 37-33 at home. The Rockies are 38-21 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 36-38 record in road games and a 71-64 record overall. The Brewers have a 41-18 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 26 home runs, 34 walks and 89 RBI while hitting .267 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 9-for-34 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 22 doubles and 28 home runs while hitting .229 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 14-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Brewers: Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.