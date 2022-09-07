MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options
On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- When: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.
Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies and Brewers meet to decide series winner
Milwaukee Brewers (71-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-79, fifth in the NL West)
Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -139, Rockies +118; over/under is 12 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
Colorado is 58-79 overall and 37-33 at home. The Rockies are 38-21 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Milwaukee has a 36-38 record in road games and a 71-64 record overall. The Brewers have a 41-18 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 26 home runs, 34 walks and 89 RBI while hitting .267 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 9-for-34 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.
Rowdy Tellez has 22 doubles and 28 home runs while hitting .229 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 14-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 11 runs
Brewers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs
INJURIES: Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)
Brewers: Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)