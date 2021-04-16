How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets

When: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT

TV: SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – doesn’t carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain – this is your only option to stream Rockies games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream Mets games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.