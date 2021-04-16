How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream
On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets
- When: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT
- TV: SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with
In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – doesn’t carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain – this is your only option to stream Rockies games all year long.
In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream Mets games all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
