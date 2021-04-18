 Skip to Content
How to Watch Rockies vs. Mets Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Marcus Stroman (2-0, .75 ERA, .75 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) of the Mets, faces Antonio Senzatela (1-2, 7.07 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) of the Rockies. The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

The Rockies went 12-18 at home in 2020. Colorado batted .257 as a team last season and hit 63 total home runs. The Mets went 14-17 away from home in 2020. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.98 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

