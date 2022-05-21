MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets in a doubleheader. In New York, first game is airing on SportsNet NY, while game 2 is on WPIX. In Colorado, both games will air on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY (Game 1) and WPIX (Game 2), which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies host the Mets to open 3-game series

New York Mets (26-14, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-19, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (1-3, 6.16 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -139, Rockies +118; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the New York Mets on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado is 13-9 at home and 18-19 overall. The Rockies have gone 10-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 26-14 record overall and a 13-8 record at home. The Mets have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has a .319 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. Yonathan Daza is 15-for-39 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 10 home runs while slugging .513. Mark Canha is 7-for-28 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .270 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (left side), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)