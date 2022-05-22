How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies and Mets play, winner claims 3-game series

New York Mets (27-15, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-20, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (1-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -123, Rockies +104; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado has a 19-20 record overall and a 14-10 record at home. The Rockies have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

New York has a 13-8 record at home and a 27-15 record overall. The Mets have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.49.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles and six home runs for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 17-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 10 home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .286 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-38 with three doubles, two triples and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .282 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)