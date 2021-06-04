How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Colorado Rockies on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: Betting Odds, Starters, TV

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (5-5, 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +118, Athletics -137; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Sean Manaea. Manaea pitched nine innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Seattle.

The Rockies are 19-12 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with an average of .275.

The Athletics have gone 16-8 away from home. Oakland has hit 73 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with 14, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.