MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Phillies vs. Rockies Live Online on April 24, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Colorado and Philadelphia will face off on Saturday. Aaron Nola (1-1, 2.19 ERA, .97 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) pitches for the Phillies, while Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) pitches for the Rockies.

The Rockies are 7-6 in home games in 2020. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .277 is last in the National League. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an OBP of .333.

The Phillies are 1-6 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an average of .357.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

