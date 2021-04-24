MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Phillies vs. Rockies Live Online on April 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Colorado and Philadelphia will face off on Saturday. Aaron Nola (1-1, 2.19 ERA, .97 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) pitches for the Phillies, while Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) pitches for the Rockies.

The Rockies are 7-6 in home games in 2020. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .277 is last in the National League. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an OBP of .333.

The Phillies are 1-6 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an average of .357.