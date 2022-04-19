How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (3-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-3)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.09 ERA, .86 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 10.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -125, Rockies +107; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 48-33 record in home games last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 182 home runs.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 on the road last season. The Phillies batted .240 as a team in the 2021 season with a .726 OPS.

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)