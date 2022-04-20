How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Phillies look to end road losing streak, face the Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (3-8, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-3, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 3.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -116, Rockies -102; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they face the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 6-3 record in home games and an 8-3 record overall. The Rockies have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .447.

Philadelphia has a 3-8 record overall and a 3-3 record at home. The Phillies are fourth in the NL with 11 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant ranks seventh on the Rockies with a .359 batting average, and has four doubles, three walks and four RBI. Connor Joe is 14-for-40 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

J.T. Realmuto has a home run, three walks and two RBI while hitting .378 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 8-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Phillies: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)