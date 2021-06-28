How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on June 28, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Monday, June 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-7, 4.93 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.76 ERA, 1.99 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -128, Pirates +111; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Rockies Monday.

The Rockies are 25-16 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Pirates have gone 13-26 away from home. Pittsburgh has hit 58 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 13, averaging one every 20.7 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Daniel Bard earned his third victory and Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI for Colorado. Richard Rodriguez registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.