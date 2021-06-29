MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (6-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -169, Pirates +147; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Rockies Tuesday.

The Rockies are 26-16 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Pirates are 13-27 on the road. Pittsburgh has hit 58 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 13, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 2-0. Kyle Freeland secured his first victory and Elias Diaz went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Tyler Anderson registered his eighth loss for Pittsburgh.