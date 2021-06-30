MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (2-4, 5.05 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -158, Pirates +138; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by German Marquez. Marquez went nine innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with five strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Rockies are 27-16 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Pirates are 13-28 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .351, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 8-0. German Marquez earned his seventh victory and Elias Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Chase De Jong took his third loss for Pittsburgh.