How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Denver, Pittsburgh, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Pirates visit the Rockies to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-52, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-49, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (2-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (5-7, 5.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -142, Pirates +121; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

Colorado is 41-49 overall and 26-22 at home. The Rockies have a 19-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh is 38-52 overall and 18-29 in road games. The Pirates are 23-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .273 for the Rockies. Jose Iglesias is 11-for-31 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.66 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 5-5, .208 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)