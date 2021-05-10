How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 10, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Colorado enters the game as losers of their last three games. Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) and Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.76 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Rockies are 7-16 against teams from the NL West. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .314.

The Padres are 12-10 against NL West Division opponents. San Diego is hitting a collective .232 this season, led by Eric Hosmer with an average of .29

Live TV Streaming Option