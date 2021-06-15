How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .91 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +192, Padres -228; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Austin Gomber. Gomber threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against San Diego.

The Rockies are 12-21 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .317.

The Padres are 17-12 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .312, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the club with a mark of .376.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Austin Gomber earned his sixth victory and C.J. Cron went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Dinelson Lamet registered his second loss for San Diego.

Live TV Streaming Option