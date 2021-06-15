How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream
On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
- When: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .91 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)
LINE: Rockies +192, Padres -228; over/under is 11 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Austin Gomber. Gomber threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against San Diego.
The Rockies are 12-21 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .317.
The Padres are 17-12 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .312, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the club with a mark of .376.
The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Austin Gomber earned his sixth victory and C.J. Cron went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Dinelson Lamet registered his second loss for San Diego.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-