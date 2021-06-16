How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (2-3, 4.97 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +154, Padres -179; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado’s Tapia puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Padres.

The Rockies are 13-21 against NL West teams. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .244 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .325.

The Padres have gone 17-13 against division opponents. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .312, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .374.

The Rockies won the last meeting 8-4. Carlos Estevez earned his first victory and Ryan McMahon went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBI for Colorado. Tim Hill took his third loss for San Diego.

Live TV Streaming Option