How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
- When: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (2-3, 4.97 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)
LINE: Rockies +154, Padres -179; over/under is 11 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado’s Tapia puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Padres.
The Rockies are 13-21 against NL West teams. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .244 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .325.
The Padres have gone 17-13 against division opponents. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .312, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .374.
The Rockies won the last meeting 8-4. Carlos Estevez earned his first victory and Ryan McMahon went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBI for Colorado. Tim Hill took his third loss for San Diego.
