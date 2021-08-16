How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-5, 6.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +116, Padres -136; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Diego will meet on Monday.

The Rockies are 38-21 on their home turf. Colorado’s lineup has 125 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads the club with 19 homers.

The Padres are 27-29 in road games. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .675 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-1. Craig Stammen earned his fifth victory and Ha-Seong Kim went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI for San Diego. Austin Gomber registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

