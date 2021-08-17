How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Rockies: German Marquez (10-9, 3.71 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -130, Padres +108; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Diego will face off on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 39-21 on their home turf. Colorado has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with 20, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Padres are 27-30 on the road. San Diego has slugged .411 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .673.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Daniel Bard earned his sixth victory and Connor Joe went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Daniel Hudson registered his second loss for San Diego.

