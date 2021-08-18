How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options
On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
- When: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-11, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)
LINE: Rockies -107, Padres -110; over/under is 14 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Diego will face off on Wednesday.
The Rockies are 40-21 in home games in 2020. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .373.
The Padres are 27-31 on the road. San Diego’s lineup has 145 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with 34 homers.
The Rockies won the last meeting 7-3. German Marquez earned his 11th victory and Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Matt Strahm registered his first loss for San Diego.
