How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with DIRECTV STREAM.

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports San Diego are not carried by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies take on the Padres after Serven's 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (41-24, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-37, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (4-2, 2.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-5, 4.39 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -157, Rockies +134; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres after Brian Serven had four hits against the Guardians on Thursday.

Colorado has a 16-19 record at home and a 27-37 record overall. The Rockies have gone 13-27 in games when they have given up a home run.

San Diego has a 41-24 record overall and a 24-11 record in road games. The Padres have a 24-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 14 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 11 home runs, 29 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .328 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 16-for-38 with seven doubles, a home run and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by six runs

Padres: 8-2, .295 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 48 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)