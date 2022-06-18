How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Padres into game 2

San Diego Padres (41-25, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-37, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (2-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (3-5, 6.09 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -141, Rockies +120; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado has a 17-19 record at home and a 28-37 record overall. The Rockies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .261.

San Diego has a 24-12 record on the road and a 41-25 record overall. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 12-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 11 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .327 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 17-for-38 with seven doubles, a home run and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 7-3, .300 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)