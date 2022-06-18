 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Padres into game 2

San Diego Padres (41-25, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-37, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (2-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (3-5, 6.09 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -141, Rockies +120; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado has a 17-19 record at home and a 28-37 record overall. The Rockies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .261.

San Diego has a 24-12 record on the road and a 41-25 record overall. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 12-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 11 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .327 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 17-for-38 with seven doubles, a home run and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 7-3, .300 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.