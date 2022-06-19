MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies aim to sweep 3-game series over the Padres

San Diego Padres (41-26, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-37, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-3, 5.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 4.79 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -135, Rockies +115; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado is 18-19 in home games and 29-37 overall. The Rockies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .261.

San Diego has gone 24-13 in road games and 41-26 overall. The Padres have a 20-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Rockies are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 17 home runs, 16 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .291 for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 15-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .329 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 16-for-38 with seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.60 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)