How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on July 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 11, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies start 4-game series with the Padres

San Diego Padres (49-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-48, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (3-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -145, Rockies +123; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres to begin a four-game series.

Colorado is 38-48 overall and 23-21 in home games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .258, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

San Diego is 49-38 overall and 26-18 in road games. The Padres have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.64.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 20 home runs while slugging .551. Kris Bryant is 13-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 50 RBI for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 8-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .225 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (head), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (wrist), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)