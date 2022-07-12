How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Padres face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 23-22 at home and 38-49 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

San Diego has a 50-38 record overall and a 27-18 record in road games. The Padres are 16-9 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 18 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Rockies. Kris Bryant is 12-for-31 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 35 extra base hits (19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Trent Grisham is 7-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by six runs

Padres: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)